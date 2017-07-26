Céline Dion has been presented with an award by The O2 for performing at their 10th Birthday Shows in June.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker played the iconic London venue, which seats 20,000 people, on June 20 and 21 as part of her 'Céline Dion Live Tour' and will return for two more gigs on July 29 and 30.

Céline said: ''The first two O2 London shows were fantastic, and the audiences were so welcoming and supportive. It was an honour to be part of the birthday celebration and I look forward to being back there this weekend.''

The O2 marked its 10th birthday last month with a series of concerts from the likes of Alt-J, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

There was also a balloon suspended from the roof of the arena to celebrate the birthday milestone.

The 49-year-old pop superstar is not the first act to receive an accolade from the venue.

Take That picked up a prize for breaking the record of performing the most shows and selling the most tickets at The O2.

The group - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald - have completed 25 headline shows, two performances at the BRIT Awards in 2011 and 2015, a set at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in 2014 and O2's Wear The Rose in 2015 at the London arena since it opened its doors 10 years ago and have sold over 385,000 tickets, more than any other artist.

The 'Back For Good' hitmakers received a glass sculpture of the venue at the end of their final night of six consecutive shows at The O2 on June 10.

The band first performed in 2007 at The O2 and a decade later as it celebrates its 10th birthday, they marked their 29th performance.