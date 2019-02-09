Aloe Blacc says Avicii ''cared deeply'' about his music rather than focusing on fame and fortune.

The singer teamed up with the Swedish DJ - who tragically passed away in April, aged 28 - when he wrote and sang on his chart topping hit 'Wake Me Up!', and he reflected fondly on their time in the studio together.

He told Music Feeds: ''I mean, he was super-nice; he was a nice guy and very focused on music. You know, when I'm around other musicians, a lot of time all we talk about is music (laughs) - and he was one of those guys.

''And, when we worked together, we were extremely intent and focused on the sound and idea that were in his head; that he wanted to get out. ''Working with him, I could see that he truly cared deeply about the music that he was making and not really so much about everything around it - the stardom and the fame and the money. It was really about the craft; the art.''

His emotional words come after Aloe recently revealed the late DJ had ''several songs'' which hadn't been unveiled before his death, and there have been discussions about letting fans hear them.

He recently said: ''There are several songs left. I believe the record label is working with his parents and the estate to find a way to bring these unreleased songs to the public.

''But for me there's no rush - I would leave that with his parents.''

The star also took time to reflect on 'Wake Me Up!', which topped the charts in 22 countries.

He said: ''It's still a song of celebrations and nostalgia, and hope for the future. I think the hope for the future part is even stronger.

''Avicii's death has been a call to a lot of young folks for people to take better care of themselves and surround themselves with people who are looking out for their best interests.''