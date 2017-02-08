Allison Williams' hectic work life has saved her from a ''spiral of anxiety''.

The 28-year-old actress, who is known for playing Marnie Michaels in the popular series 'Girls' and has been cast in an upcoming thriller 'Get Out', is grateful she is inundated with acting roles because it prevents her from wasting her spare time constantly worrying about not being interesting enough.

Speaking to Allure magazine about her chaotic schedule and her frantic mind, she said: ''The fact that I'm working on all these other things means that I'm not spending my spare time in a spiral of anxiety.

''It feels much better to work tirelessly on all these other things that are kind of unsolvable and thus deeply satisfying than to just sit somewhere and think, 'How do I harden myself publicly? How do I make myself seem edgier when I truly lead an un-edgy life?' I mean, then I got married, and now I have this dog who's perfect. It just gets worse and worse.''

And Allison is glad she has her work as she doesn't believe a dosage of antidepressants would be able to cure her anxiety and keep her ''sane''.

She quipped: ''Because ten milligrams of Lexapro is not enough to keep me sane about the amount of worry that I have about all of it.''

And Allison - who married Ricky Van Veen in 2015 - believes her life would have taken another direction if she had have included her middle name, Howell, into her professional title.

She said: ''I think if I'd used my middle name professionally - Howell Williams - I'd have a totally different career. I'd be an indie darling. I'd be fighting with Greta Gerwig for parts.''

However, Dame Julie Andrews had too strong a hold on her as studying her films encouraged Allison to ''exist'' and pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

Speaking about her muse, she said: ''Julie Andrews. She is, like, why I exist.''