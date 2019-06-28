Allison Williams has split from her husband.

The former 'Girls' star has announced that she and her spouse Ricky Van Veen have decided to go their separate ways following almost four years of marriage.

In a joint statement, the couple told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six: ''With mutual love and respect, we have made the decision to separate as a couple. We are grateful for the friendship that we have and will continue to have.''

The pair - who first got together in 2011 - haven't been seen together in public since the 2018 Oscar Awards, but share a house together in Chelsea, New York.

However, it's now believed they are living separately following their split.

A source said recently: ''Allison really is Type A, a real go-getter. while Ricky is far more relaxed and laid-back. Things just haven't been going well recently.''

The ex-lovers got engaged in 2014 after meeting at a party three years prior and tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Saratoga, Wyoming.

The nuptials, which were attended by the likes of Katy Perry, Seth Meyers, John Mayer and Lena Dunham, were officiated by Tom Hanks, while the 'Get Out' star's father 'NBC Nightly News' anchor Brian Williams walked her down the aisle.

A source said at the time: ''The magical setting featured a small creek and spectacular views. It was a stunning ceremony.''

And the 31-year-old actress will no doubt be throwing herself head first into work post-split as she recently said focusing on acting helps to keep her anxiety at bay.

She explained: ''The fact that I'm working on all these other things means that I'm not spending my spare time in a spiral of anxiety.

''It feels much better to work tirelessly on all these other things that are kind of unsolvable and thus deeply satisfying than to just sit somewhere and think, 'How do I harden myself publicly? How do I make myself seem edgier when I truly lead an un-edgy life?' I mean, then I got married, and now I have this dog who's perfect. It just gets worse and worse.''