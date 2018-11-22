Allison Mack has obtained a restraining order against an alleged stalker.

The 36-year-old actress is currently living with her parents in California as she is on house arrest awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges and has accused Thomas Sekera of harassing her several times at the residence over the past few weeks.

According to TMZ, on one occasion, the 53 year old knocked on the door and claimed he had been sent to help the former 'Smallville' star with her legal defense. Allison also alleged he has peered into all of the ground-floor windows at the property and even waited outside the house for six months.

She has been granted a temporary civil harassment restraining order and a hearing in the matter has been scheduled for next month.

Earlier this year, Allison and self-help guru Keith Raniere were charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labour conspiracy.

Raniere was accused of running a secret sex slave cult within organisation DOS, whose all-female members were allegedly blackmailed, branded with his initials and coerced into having sex with him.

Allison has been charged with helping him recruit the women.

They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges against them and the pair are expected to stand trial next year.

Allison was released on a $5 million bond and placed under house arrest in April, but Raniere is still in custody as he was denied bail.