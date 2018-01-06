Allison Janney has compared Margot Robbie to Katharine Hepburn.

The 58-year-old actress says her 27-year-old 'I, Tonya' co-star - who also produced the movie - reminds her of the iconic actress because neither of them wanted to be typecast as ''the beautiful young thing''.

She explained to The Hollywood Reporter: ''I just kept thinking of Katharine Hepburn when I looked at her. Katharine put together 'The Philadelphia Story' because she wasn't getting the parts that she wanted, and that's what Margot did. She was going to be typecast as this beautiful young thing, and she wanted to find interesting roles for herself and for other women, so she took the bull by the horns and she formed this company.''

Margot admitted that after her big Hollywood breakthrough as the beautiful wife of Leonardo DiCaprio's Jordan Belfort in the 2013 movie 'The Wolf of Wall Street', she was only offered roles of ''hot wife''.

She said: ''You could read a script and almost pull them out and nothing else would be affected. Like if you pulled out that card, the card castle wouldn't come tumbling down, and that's not that exciting to me.

''I knew I needed to adjust people's perception of me right then, because otherwise I was just going to be given [this one kind of thing].''

Margo produced 'I, Tonya' through her own Lucky Chap company and she just wants to be in control of her own career.

She said: ''I've spent the past 10 years of my life on sets, and after a while, it's like, 'I want to have a say when I read a script that I really love, like 'I, Tonya'. I don't want it to just be up to chance that it goes in the direction that I believe it should go.

''Sometimes I don't want to leave it up to someone else, and that's not to say I want to be in charge of all the decisions because I don't know enough to be in charge of all the decisions, but I do want to be a part of the conversation.''