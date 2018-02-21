Allison Janney spent her evening at the BAFTAs watching the British royal family members who were attendance.

The 58-year-old actress was in attendance at the British Academy Film Awards ceremony in London last weekend and left The Royal Albert Hall with the gong for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in 'I, Tonya'.

Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine were guests at the awards and Janney admits she couldn't stop looking at the loved-up couple - who are expecting their third child together.

During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', she said: ''They sat in the very front row and I sat like four rows behind them, and I was just obsessed with watching them watch the show the whole time.''

Janney - who plays disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding's mother LaVona Golden in the acclaimed biopic - admits she got ''very nervous'' when she went up on stage to collect her prize in front of the royals.

She explained: ''It was very civilised, but I thought, 'My God, if I win I've got to go up and you know, say what I've got to say in front of them.' I did win and I was very nervous.''

Janney didn't just watch William and Catherine all night as got to meet the pair after the awards show.

However, her nerves got the better of her and she ended up referring to the duchess - known as Kate Middleton before she married William - as ''honey''.

Janney spilled: ''Of course, I meet Kate first, and she's my height, I'm standing there and I realise I don't have my shoes on ... [She's pregnant and wearing high heels] and I said, 'Honey you need to take those shoes off, your highness, honey.' I called her honey! She smiled, I'm sure it was fine.''