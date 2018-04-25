Allison Janney is to be reunited with her 'I, Tonya' co-star Mckenna Grace in new movie 'Troupe Zero'.

The 58-year-old actress swept the board in the Best Supporting Actress category at this year's awards season for her performance as Tonya Harding's cold-hearted mother LaVona Golden in the biopic.

Now Janney has signed up to star alongside 11-year-old McKenna, who played a young Tonya in the forthcoming flick, according to Deadline.

Details of the project are being kept strictly under wraps for now.

It is to be directed by 'Dance Camp' duo Bert & Bertie, and Viola Davis has a leading role.

'Beasts Of The Southern Wild' writer Lucy Alibar penned the script and 'Antwone Fisher's Todd Black is producing, the Amazon-financed feature.

Since her awards success in 'I, Tonya' which also starred Margot Robbie as the controversial ice skating champion, Janney went straight back to work on hit TV show 'Mom'.

Speaking on Oscars night she said: ''I'm happy to have a job after something like this because it can go to your head.... I'm going to have a big crash-down after this so I'm happy to have the folks of 'Mom' to lift me up.''

The former 'West Wing' actress admitted she had ''given up'' on the idea of ever winning an Oscar.

She said: ''I kind of didn't dare to have dreams like this, because I didn't want to be disappointed.

''At a certain point I had given up thinking this could happen to me. I just wasn't being given the right kind of roles in films.''