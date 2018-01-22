Allison Janney was supposed to wear her Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards dress to the Golden Globes before agreeing to wear all black in support of the Time's Up movement.
The 58-year-old actress - who won the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role award for her role in 'I, Tonya' at Sunday's (21.01.18) ceremony - walked the red carpet in a matte silver paillette-covered gown by Yanina Couture, but her stylist revealed she had planned to wear it on another occasion earlier this month, until the Time's Up movement announced plans for those supporting the anti-harassment initiative to wear black and she switched it out for a customised Mario Dice dress from the designer's archive collection.
Stylist Tara Swennen explained: ''This dress was originally intended for the Globes but was shifted to the SAG Awards to support the Time's Up movement.''
The metallic gown, which featured a mock turtleneck and statement shoulders, was teamed with H. Stern jewels, a Tyler Ellis clutch bag and Stuart Weitzman heels, and was worn to signify the former 'West Wing' star's strength.
Tara told People: ''[The dress] accentuates Allison's statuesque frame and suits her fearless personality.
''We loved that this dress resembles a suit of armour.
''It's a one-of-a kind piece from an award season capsule collection. I was one of the first to see it and immediately we knew it was meant for Allison. It embodies a strength that she is proud to personify for this specific award season.''
And Allison joked she felt like a character from 'Game of Thrones'.
She quipped: ''I have a suit of armour on. I feel like I'm Kahleesi's Warrior shaman.''
Meanwhile, the actress revealed her first dream was to be a figure skater, but she grew too tall to follow her passion.
She told E! News: ''That was my first dream. To be a figure skater...
''I wasn't very good. Also, I was actually very graceful, but it's really an acrobatic sport. I'm six feet tall. I maybe could've been an ice dancer, but to hurl yourself around in the air, I could do maybe two double jumps, but that's it. You have to be compact and small. Sort of a gymnast, almost. It wasn't my thing, that's the short answer.''
