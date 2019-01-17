Allison Janney is on the hunt for a mystery man her psychic dubbed 'Hot Pants'.

The 'I, Tonya' actress is currently single but the fortune teller she regularly sees, whose name is Wendy, recently told her that her love life is set to pick up and she'll soon meet a guy who will spice things up in the bedroom.

She told talk show host Ellen Degeneres: ''I don't know about you, but I like to go see psychics... I kind of like it. It's kind of interesting.

''I went to this psychic and she kept saying she kept seeing this man that was going to come into my life. She said, 'I'm seeing a lot of things, Allison. I see a lot in the bedroom.

''This man is going to be... I'm seeing a lot of things he's doing to you. I'm gonna call him Hot Pants.'''

As a result of the vision, the 59-year-old actress has begun ''getting out of the house'' more in a bid to find Hot Pants.

She said: ''This was a couple of months ago, and I still haven't found Hot Pants. But I keep looking for him!

''And it keeps making me... go do things I wouldn't normally do. Like, 'I'm going to go get the oil changed in my car because maybe Hot Pants will be there.' It's getting me out of my house and, I don't know if that's what she was really trying to do, but I keep doing more things than I usually do.''

She then joked her search for the mystery man had brought her to the show, and pointed to a guy in the audience as she quipped: ''Are you Hot Pants?''

After Ellen said she thought it was odd that the psychic had pictured Allison in the bedroom, the 'Mom' actress admitted the vision had left the medium uncomfortable.

She said: ''[She was] kind of embarrassed about what she was seeing.''

And while she hasn't met Hot Pants yet, the former 'West Wing' star has faith in the psychic.

She said: ''She's also said a lot of over things that have come true.''

Asked what the true predictions were, she quipped: ''I'm not at liberty to discuss some of those things.''