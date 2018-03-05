Allison Janney won't be letting her Academy Awards success go to her head as she's heading straight back to work on Monday (05.03.18).
Allison Janney is going straight back to work on Monday (05.03.18) morning following her Oscar win.
The 58-year-old actress added to a successful few months that has seen her win a Golden Globe, BAFTAs, Critics' Choice award and Screen Actors Guild award for her role in 'I, Tonya' by picking up the Best Supporting Actress Academy Award on Sunday (04.03.18), but she won't be letting success go to her head and was looking forward to returning to the set of her TV show 'Mom'.
She said: ''I have to be at a table read for 'Mom' at 10 a.m. tomorrow morning so I'm going right back to work.
''I'm happy to have a job after something like this because it can go to your head.... I'm going to have a big crash-down after this so I'm happy to have the folks of 'Mom' to lift me up.''
And the former 'West Wing' actress admitted she had ''given up'' on the idea of ever winning an Oscar.
Speaking in the press room backstage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, she said: ''I kind of didn't dare to have dreams like this, because I didn't want to be disappointed.
''At a certain point I had given up thinking this could happen to me. I just wasn't being given the right kind of roles in films.''
But that changed when her friend, screenwriter Steven Rogers, wrote the part of Tonya Harding's overbearing mother for her, and she is planning to buy him a special gift to show her gratitude.
She said: ''He wrote this for me to do just that, to show a different side of me and what I can do. I'll never be able thank him.
''I think I'm going to give him a Rolex. I gotta give him a good present. That's a good start.''
As the director of The Help, Tate Taylor may seem like an odd choice to...
Ransom Riggs' bestselling novel is appropriately adapted into a movie by Tim Burton, the gothic...
The protagonist Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) in The Girl On The Train is a troubled...
Jake has always been an ordinary boy but when he finds himself on a small...
Utterly charming, this silly prequel rewrites the origin story of the minions and sends them...
The ace partnership between filmmaker Paul Feig and actress Melissa McCarthy evolves into something formidable...
Since the dawn of time, the Minions have been desperately looking for a master. From...
Astute and genuinely funny teen comedies don't come along very often; this one starts with...
It's a wonder why the prehistoric tribe of Minions have managed to survive so long...
The social pecking order of high schools has to be hard enough without discovering that,...
Elizabeth (Allison Janney), a young movie star is heading off to spend time with her...
Keith Michaels once had it all; recognition and money from an award-winning screenplay and an...
Melissa McCarthy is clearly in a rut: the title character in this film isn't very...