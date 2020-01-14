Allison Janney has confirmed Anna Faris is engaged to Michael Barrett.
Allison Janney has confirmed Anna Faris is engaged.
The 43-year-old actress sparked speculation she was set to wed Michael Barrett - who she has been dating since 2017 - in November when she was spotted with a diamond ring on her engagement finger, and now her 'Mom' co-star has revealed she previously celebrated the impending nuptials of the couple.
Allison told Us Weekly magazine: ''I know she's been engaged for a long time. I kept it very quiet, I'll have you know!
''So, I celebrated with them a long time ago.''
Just a few months before engagement rumours swirled around Anna - who has seven-year-old son Jack with second husband Chris Pratt - and the cinematographer, the blonde beauty admitted she had ''struggled'' with the idea of getting married again because of the divorce process.
The 'Overboard' actress - who was also married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008 - said: ''I believe in love and monogamy and I believe in the commitment with a relationship, but I do struggle, having been through it a couple of times now, with the idea of our legal system.''
And Anna also admitted she wasn't sure if she even believed in the institution of marriage anymore.
She said: ''I am a romantic. I believe in a partnership, I believe in companionship. I just don't know if I believe in a ceremony of a wedding.''
The actress explained she would ''need to figure out what the purpose is'' before she got married for a third time.
Elaborating on her concerns, Anna confessed: ''Is it safety for your children? Is it convention? Is it so other people respect your relationship more? ... For me, I'm just not quite sure where it fits.''
