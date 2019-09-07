Allen Leech wants four children but his wife, Jessica Blair Herman, isn't so keen.
The 'Downton Abbey' actor married Jessica Blair Herman in January after almost three years together and though they want to start a family together, the actress isn't as keen to have such a large brood.
He said: ''I'd love four [children]. I think the last time I said that to Jess, she said, 'Are they coming out of your womb?'
''So I don't think that's going to happen but we definitely do want a family.''
The couple's wedding at a ranch in California's Santa Ynez Valley didn't quite go according to plan as it ''peed rain'', and with the hired band unable to play, their guests, Darren Criss and Lea Michele stepped in instead.
Allen told Red magazine: ''We had blankets and heaters around but it was so wet, Jess had to be carried down the aisle by the groomsmen!
''People were drinking hot toddies when Darren started playing 'All You Need Is Love' and everyone joined in.''
The couple met at a party in 2016 and the 38-year-old actor instantly fell for Jessica when she fabricated a long history between them.
He recalled: ''There was this moment when we were chatting just the two of us, and this guy walked past, really hammered, and said, 'This - this is what I want. How long have you been married?'
''Without missing a beat, Jess replied, 'Six years', and started making up this story.
''I just looked at her, giving this guy marriage advice and thought, 'She's pretty cool.' ''
Allen had originally decided to make the move from London to Los Angeles after 12 years when his best friend and housemate, John Dineen - who was Michelle Dockery's fiancé - died following a long illness.
He recalled: ''After that, I just wanted to break out of London and be somewhere else.
''Those who lived with him and were close friends called him Dino and we would often say, 'What would Dino do?'. So I thought, 'What would Dino do?' and came out here.''
