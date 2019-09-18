Allen Leech has praised his wife Jessica Blair Herman as ''incredible'' after announcing she is pregnant with their first child.

The 'Downton Abbey' star and 'American Horror Story' actress will welcome their little bundle of joy - who they have chosen to keep the sex of a secret - later this year, and the 38-year-old actor gushed about how ''brilliantly'' his spouse is doing with all of the ''changes'' that ''occur'' when you are pregnant, whilst he admitted they are ''mostly excited'' about becoming parents.

He said: ''She's incredible as all these changes occur and it's very exciting for both of us.

''I'm mostly excited about this amazing little life that will teach me as much as I'll teach it.''

The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' star admitted his siblings are exemplary parents to their children, and so '' the bar is set very high'' for him and Jessica ''to be as good of parents''.

He added to Page Six: ''My siblings are all parents and they're a wonderful example of parents and the bar is set very high to be as good of parents.''

Allen then quipped that Jessica would ''break [his] legs'' if he revealed their unborn tot's gender before their birth.

He said: ''I think my wife will break my legs.''

When asked whether they know what they're having, Allen recently said: ''We do. But we're not telling ... I want four [kids]. And Jess' response to that probably can't be broadcast on national television. ''So she's like, 'Yeah, good luck. See you there.'

''Fingers crossed everything goes brilliantly with this and we'll see then.''

The couple tied the knot at a ranch in California's Santa Ynez Valley in January after three years together, but the ceremony didn't go according to plan as it ''peed rain'' and the hired band were unable to play.

But luckily their guests Darren Criss and Lea Michele stepped in instead.

Allen said previously: ''We had blankets and heaters around but it was so wet, Jess had to be carried down the aisle by the groomsmen!

''People were drinking hot toddies when Darren started playing 'All You Need Is Love' and everyone joined in.''

The couple met at a party in 2016 and the hunky actor instantly fell for Jessica when she fabricated a long history between them.