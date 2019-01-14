Allen Leech and Jessica Blair Herman got married earlier this month.
Allen Leech has got married.
The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' actor and 32-year-old actress Jessica Blair Herman tied the knot on January 5 at a star-studded ceremony held at Alisal Ranch and Resort in California's Santa Ynez Valley that was officiated by the bride's mother and though they had envisaged a sunny day for their nuptials, things didn't quite go to plan.
The Irish star said: ''It ended up being something quite different. When you get married in California you expect sunshine, but a little bit of Ireland blew over on the day and we had some heavy rain.''
As a result of the rain, the string quartet the couple had booked were unable to perform, so wedding guests Lea Michele and Darren Criss stepped up to entertain fellow attendees including Allen's 'Downton Abbey' co-stars Michelle Dockery and Dan Stevens and 'Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek.
Allen told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''Everyone rallied round, the weather only made the day more epic.
''Darren and Lea are such great people and great friends, and they said, 'Absolutely no problem' when we told them the situation. We grabbed a guitar and they ended up singing the music for our ceremony.
''Everyone said they had never been to a wedding where everyone was singing before the bride had even arrived.''
The 37-year-old actor - who wore a navy Armani suit and burgundy bow tie - was bowled over when he saw Jessica in her Monique Lhuillier gown for the first time.
He gushed: ''That moment of seeing Jessica, oh my God, it was magical. It will stay with me forever.''
The 'People v OJ: American Crime Story' actress - who got engaged to Allen last February after two years of dating - is expecting married life to be ''uncomplicated and beautiful''.
She gushed: ''As soon as I met him there was a sense of ease and comfort, that I knew marriage would be uncomplicated and beautiful with him.''
