Allen Leech has joined Queen biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

The former 'Downton Abbey' actor will star as Freddie Mercury's personal manager Paul Prenter in the Bryan Singer-directed motion picture, according to Deadline.

Prenter was employed by the late frontman - who died in 1991 aged 45 - from 1977 to 1986 but was later sacked by the singer after he betrayed him by selling stories to newspapers about his lifestyle.

Leech will appear alongside Rami Malek, who will play the talented frontman in the Queen biopic.

Ben Hardy, Joe Mazzello and Gwilym Lee have also joined the cast in recent weeks.

'X-Men: Apocalypse' star Hardy will play drummer Roger Taylor, Mazello is in line to star as bassist John Deacon and Lee will portray lead guitarist Brian May.

'Bohemian Rhapsody' will chart the rock band's story up to their appearance at the Live Aid charity concert in 1985.

Singer will produce the project alongside Graham King and Jim Beach, and Justin Haythe has written the script.

Production on the movie is expected to begin soon, and the film is due for release on Christmas Day 2018 (25.12.18) in the US.

Denis O'Sullivan, Arnon Milchan and Jane Rosenthal will executive produce the motion picture.

Leech's latest film, action thriller 'The Hunger's Prayer', dropped earlier this year, and sees him star alongside Sam Worthington and Odeya Rush.

He also appeared in 2014's 'The Imitation Game' opposite the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Keira Knightley, Charles Dance and Mark Strong.