Alison Mosshart launches her own fashion line.
The Kills singer has designed a 16-piece capsule wardrobe collection for R13 - the same brand that designs her signature black skinny jeans - inspired by her own clothes.
Speaking to the Evening Standard newspaper, she said: ''I've been wearing R13 on stage forever. It was a natural collaboration. I'd like people to feel super-powerful in it, because that's what clothes should do.''
The collection is perfect for any wannabe rock'n'roller with electric prints and Gothic tees, as well as a pair of her trusty black skinnys.
'''I feel like I'm not dressed right unless I'm wearing my skinny jeans. I don't know why. I feel like I'm more in my gym outfit when something's baggy.''
Alison, 40, is always been kitted out with the New York brand's denim and a black leather jacket after refusing to wear dresses from the age of three.
She said: ''I think the last time I wore one, I was three. I didn't like them. I had the same sort of violent physical reaction to them as I did to chewing meat at 11.''
And as one of the leading women of rock 'n' roll, she has righteously stuck to her guns with her fashion choices.
Alison explained: ''I've never been pressured to dress a certain way by anyone in the music industry. People in the fashion industry try to get me in all sorts of things and I'm like, 'F**k you.'''
She added: ''I'm not a model, never wanted to be, but when I was younger, magazines were like, 'You have to wear this.' No, I don't. I'm here representing my band, which is me representing myself. You just have to fight for yourself. But it's a weird fight to have. It [the pressure on women to look or dress a certain way] should be changing in every industry. Everybody should get with the programme.''
