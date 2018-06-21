Alison Brie and Dave Franco wrote their own wedding vows - and they were very similar.
Alison Brie and Dave Franco wrote their own wedding vows.
The 'Glow' actress married her long-term partner last March and her favourite part of the day was the words they exchanged with one another because even though they'd written them in secret, they were very similar.
Asked her favourite moment from the wedding on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', she said: ''Probably our wedding vows, because we wrote our own and didn't know what the other person was going to say.
''It's funny to hear them out loud and you feel like, 'We said all the same things that we want to be for each other.' That was very sweet.''
The 35-year-old actress recently admitted she feels ''more free'' since she and Dave, who she started dating in 2011, tied the knot.
She said: ''Something about being married made me feel so settled, almost more free, I guess, rather than like trapped. It's great. So now, let's go do whatever we want. Onward and upward.''
But the former 'Mad Men' actress actress previously said she finds it ''weird'' being referred to as 33-year-old Dave's wife, though she finds the label ''so sweet''.
She said: ''In most ways it doesn't [feel different to be married] because we were together for five years and we own a home together, which to me feels much more like marriage when you're signing all the paperwork.
''But there are certain things [that are nice]. I love calling him my husband. To be honest I started doing it while we were still engaged a little bit sometimes ...
''It's weirder to me to hear him call me his wife. That is kind of a funny (thing), but I love it. It is so sweet, but it's just so funny. It's just sort of your new identity and you're going like, 'Oh that's me now, I'm someone's wife.' It's kind of adult.''
