Alison Brie has warned her father ''at length'' about her risqué scenes in 'GLOW'.

The 34-year-old star plays an actress-turned professional wrestler in the 1980s in her new Netflix show and has tried to give her dad the ''heads up'' when the risqué scenes take place so he can fast forward past them.

She said: ''I've warned my dad at length. Then reminded him again, and then [I've] sort of given him a heads up of like, exact [moments], so I'm like, 'When you see this person, you know what's about to happen, maybe fast forward.' So he's warned.''

And Alison is thrilled to star in 'GLOW' because it promotes female empowerment.

She added to Entertainment Tonight: ''I love the energy right now, within this sometimes scary political climate, that we just have a lot of women rising up, making their voices heard. This is a show about women making their mark and it's super cool.''

Alison is all for female empowerment after she previously revealed she was asked to take her top off in the middle of an audition for 'Entourage'.

Speaking at the ATX Television Festival recently, Alison said: ''Early in my career, I auditioned for three lines on an episode of 'Entourage' that I had to go on in a bikini! Or like shorts and the tiniest shorts. And they were like, 'Okay, can you take your top off now?'''

And the brunette beauty feels she has had a ''very empowering year'', having got married to actor Dave Franco.

She explained: ''Everything's great! I think it's a great time in my life. Not in, you know, our lives collectively, not necessarily globally, but being married.

''[Being married is] a similar to the experience of working on 'GLOW', in that it's been a very empowering year. I don't know why those two things have kind of gone hand in hand for me, but they have. Wrestling and marriage, they're both just like, 'Yeah, I can take on anything!'''