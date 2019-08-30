Alison Brie has gushed about how husband Dave Franco is the person she is ''closest with on this earth''.

The 'GLOW' star has opened up about what it was like working with her spouse - who she tied the knot with in 2017 - on the set of his upcoming horror movie 'The Rental', which is his directional debut, and how they managed to ''connect on this new creative level''.

Speaking on E!'s Daily Pop, she spilled: ''I love it! It was wonderful, it was the best thing ever to shoot - you know he's my person, he's like my best friend and the person I'm closest with on this earth, so it was really fun to be on set together and watch him directing and discover this new part of his career.

''That was very cool to be witnessing that and feel so proud of him because I had just directed an episode of 'GLOW', so we got to connect on this new creative level.''

Alison is starring in the lead role alongside Dan Stevens, Sheila Vand and Jeremy Allen White.

'The Rental' follows the story of two couples who decide to rent a home for a short celebratory vacation away but things quickly start to go wrong

Meanwhile, Alison recently admitted she finds it hard to call her husband by his real name.

The 36-year-old actress is so used to calling him pet names such as ''honey'' and ''babe'', that she finds it strange whenever she has to address him in a ''professional'' manner.

Alison couldn't cope when he told her to call him David Franco whilst on set.

She said: ''It's the best. He's such a sweet guy and put everyone at ease on set. We've worked together as actors before but never in this capacity.

''It's his first film that he's directed. So there was this learning curve of, day one rehearsal one, we're talking about the blocking in the scene and I was like, 'Honey, do you think I should cross at this time?' I was like, 'Do you want me to call you Dave on set when we're around the actors?' He was like, 'Could you call me David Franco? I need you to be professional.'''

Although Dave, 34, was keen to keep things as strict as possible, Alison admitted the professionalism didn't last long.

She added: ''We're a real 'babe' and 'honey' household. It was a full 'babe' and 'honey' set. I will tell you.''