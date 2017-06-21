Alison Brie and Dave Franco's house is ''full of cat hair''.

The 34-year-old actress lives with the 32-year-old actor and their four-legged felines, and although her house and car are both fully stocked with lint rollers, she still believes her and her beau must be ingesting the fur because their pets malt so much.

Speaking about her home life to Stylist magazine, the brunette beauty said: ''Our house is full of cat hair. I have dust rollers hidden all around the house and in my car. I can only imagine that we must eat a lot if it too.''

The couple tied the knot with the dark-haired hunk in a private ceremony in March this year, after dating for five years, and the 'How To Be Single' star is glad they kept their special day out of the public eye.

She said: ''We went out of our way to keep that private and I'm glad that we did. It was a moment just for us.''

But Alison thinks it is a ''fun new aspect'' she can use the term ''husband'' when addressing Dave, and has even started practicing her Oscar winners speech to include her loved one, which she has claimed she has never had to mention before.

Speaking about her preparation for the day she bags a gong at the star studded ceremony, she said: ''I'm always including new and different people and now at the end of it I get to say my husband so that's a fun, new aspect. For a long there was no-one special to really mention.''

However, the star doesn't think it would ''matter'' if she missed out on nabbing the top prize at any future awards bash as she has described it as a ''pipe dream''.

When asked how she would feel if she never received an Oscar award, she said: ''No, it obviously would not matter. It's a bit of a pipe dream, sometimes I'll imagine maybe it will still happen and I'll be in my 70s and it's like my final role and I play that unexpected killed in that movie.

''But no, if it doesn't happen, which it most likely will not, I will be fine.''