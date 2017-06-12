Alison Brie has had a ''very empowering year'' after tying the knot with Dave Franco and seeing her new show 'Glow' debut on Netflix.
The 34-year-old actress tied the knot with fellow actor Dave Franco in March and will see her new comedy series 'Glow' debut on Netflix later this month, and the star has said the two experiences have led to 2017 being a ''great time'' in her life.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Everything's great! I think it's a great time in my life. Not in, you know, our lives collectively, not necessarily globally, but being married.
''[Being married is] a similar to the experience of working on 'Glow', in that it's been a very empowering year. I don't know why those two things have kind of gone hand in hand for me, but they have. Wrestling and marriage, they're both just like, 'Yeah, I can take on anything!'''
Alison and the 31-year-old 'Now You See Me' actor married in a private ceremony earlier this year, after having first been romantically linked in 2012, and engaged in 2015.
The 'How To Be Single' actress previously admitted she didn't want to get married at all until she fell in love with her ''incredible fiancé'' Dave.
She said previously: ''I have an incredible fiancé. He's so wonderful. He's just the sweetest man I know. And he's so funny and incredible in every way ...
''I never wanted to get married. I was just like, 'Well that's not my path in life, because I'm choosing this crazy lifestyle.' Then, you know, I fell in love. So, blah blah blah, amazing. Acting is fulfilling, but it's also not the only thing.''
And Dave recently admitted he's been unable to wear his wedding ring because his fingers are larger than he thought.
He confessed: ''It was too small. My finger's fatter than I thought. We're getting it redone. Don't act like it's not going to come. It's coming eventually ... [Married life] is great. Only positive things to say.''
