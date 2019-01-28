Alison Brie needed four people to get her into her SAG Awards dress and was worried about taking it off at the end of the evening.
Alison Brie needed four people to dress her for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.
The 'GLOW' actress turned heads in a stunning Miu Miu gown which was adorned with an oversize wing-like bow cascading down her back and she admitted the eye-catching frock took some difficulty to get into.
Speaking on the silver carpet at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday (27.01.19), she told People magazine: ''I have to show off this bow! It was a four person process, yes, to get into this beautiful Miu Miu dress.
The bow sort of detaches and reattaches.''
And the 36-year-old actress - who is married to Dave Franco - confessed she was worried about getting out of the gown at the end of the evening.
She added: ''I believe I am partially sewn in so tonight will be very interesting. I have glimpses of me in a few hours with my husband just being like 'Get it off me! Get me out of it!' But for now I'm loving it.''
Alison lost out to 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' for the Female Actor in a Comedy Series award, and the show lost to the same comedy series in the ensemble category.
However, the brunette beauty was unlikely to be too disappointed as she found it very ''special'' to have been shortlisted anyway.
She said: ''[It is so] special to be nominated as an ensemble and have our whole group here. The show would be nothing without this incredible cast and every woman on the show brings something totally unique and special.
''We have a blast. It is constant laughing and joking. It is a constant slumber party!''
