Alison Brie has revealed she relies on her husband Dave Franco to help pick her future movie roles as he has ''amazing taste''.
Alison Brie's husband helps pick her roles.
The 'How To Be Single' star has revealed she relies on her husband Dave Franco's ''amazing taste'' when it comes to picking what projects she should star in next.
She said: ''He has amazing taste and is one of the most patient people I know. It's nice to get to a place where you're like, 'I know my worth and what kind of projects I really want to do, and it's worth fighting for the really good ones.'
''Because my instinct has always been much more of a frantic workaholic, where I'm like 'I always want to be working! I'll take any job!''
And the 34-year-old actress has confessed she is not immune to having a weird relationship with food ''like most women in Hollywood''.
She added to the new issue of Marie Claire magazine: ''It's empowering, because it's not about losing weight necessarily. I've not stepped on a scale, ever. I don't own one. I'm mindful about what I'm eating, but I hate when people are like 'My favorite food is pizza and cheeseburgers and I look amazing!'
''It's just an interesting mindset, to think of food as fuel. I've had f***ed up food issues like most women in Hollywood; my whole life I've had a weird relationship with food. So it was nice to be like 'I'm thinking about what I'm eating, but not in a psychotic way.'''
Meanwhile, Alison previously revealed she has had a ''very empowering year''.
She explained: ''Everything's great! I think it's a great time in my life. Not in, you know, our lives collectively, not necessarily globally, but being married.
''[Being married is] a similar to the experience of working on 'Glow', in that it's been a very empowering year. I don't know why those two things have kind of gone hand in hand for me, but they have. Wrestling and marriage, they're both just like, 'Yeah, I can take on anything!'''
After the spin-off Han Solo movie was hit by the loss of its directors earlier this week, LucasFilm and Disney have acted quickly to fill the gap...
Daniel "Nardo", Jason and Evan are three best friends with a bromance that is unbreakable...
Will and Jillian are in love and both have recently graduated collage. Jillian managed to...
There isn't much originality in this rude female-led comedy, but its observations on single life...
When Alice finds herself single after her last relationship comes to an end, her friend...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
Inventive visuals and a seriously deranged script make this animated adventure far more enjoyable than...
This is the kind of American independent comedy-drama that restores our faith in the cinema,...
Emmet is just a regular little Lego guy with an average and uneventful life. However,...
Joe Toy is struggling under the weight of his over-bearing single father Frank; his rules,...
Joe Toy is not so different from your average hormone-ravaged adolescent boy; he, like many...
Joe Toy is not so different from your average hormone-ravaged adolescent boy; he, like many...
Segel and Stoller repeat their duties from 2008's Forgetting Sarah Marshall and come up with...
The Five Year EngagementTom and Violet met at a New Year's Eve Party and were...