Alison Brie never used to have a single ''athletic bone'' in her body, but she has since changed her ways over the last ''six years'',
The 34-year-old actress has admitted when she was younger she never used to be a fitness fanatic, but as she has matured she has changed her ways and in the last ''six years'' she has hired a personal trainer to put her through her paces.
Speaking in the January issue of Gotham magazine, she said: ''In my adolescence, I didn't have an athletic bone in my body. But the last six years, I have been working with a personal trainer.''
And the brunette beauty has revealed in preparation for her role as Ruth Wilder in the Netflix series 'GLOW' she had to ''jump through hoops'', and though she had to learn wrestling moves for the production, she was never asked to change her appearance or body shape.
She explained: ''I just beat them down. They tried to make me jump through hoops, and I was happy to jump through those hoops. Give me more hoops.
''They said, 'You were becoming the character the more you were coming in, the more you were determined to get it.'
''[But the producers] didn't want us to change our bodies at all.
''They said, 'We want all shapes and sizes of women to be represented on this show. We love you the way you are.'''
And Alison has revealed she enjoyed training for her latest project because she found it ''empowering''.
But since starring in the show, Alison has had a different outlook on her body.
Speaking previously, she said: ''It was more about learning to use our bodies in this totally different way. It really changed the way I felt about my body. It felt so empowering and exciting, and it proved that we were capable of so much more than we expected. 'Glow' is such a body-positive show; all of the women on it feel really comfortable in their bodies, and that is such a healthy thing to be surrounded by.''
