Alison Brie thinks her life is a ''constant work in progress''.

The 37-year-old actress - who is married to fellow Hollywood star Dave Franco - has learned not to get complacent during the course of her career.

She said: ''Life is just this constant work in progress.

''Every time you're on the upswing, you think, 'I've figured it out, I've finally found the key to all joy and will never lose it again.' And that's how you end up blindsided.''

Alison is currently filming the final season of 'Glow', the comedy-drama series that features an almost entirely female cast.

The actress considers the show to be one of the most significant projects of her career.

Alison - who has previously starred in hit shows such as 'Community' and 'Mad Men' - told the Observer newspaper: ''It's been the greatest experience of my career.

''I've felt incredibly empowered by the physical work we do on the show. I've been inspired by all the women around me.''

Meanwhile, Alison previously admitted to feeling ''helpless'' when she was struck by depression.

The actress went through her ''deepest'' struggle shortly before she began writing her movie 'Horse Girl' and also felt angry because of her ''genetics'', as her grandmother suffered from paranoid schizophrenia.

Speaking about the movie, Alison explained: ''I started to realise this is much more about my fear of having mental illness in my bloodline. When will it come out? And will I have the awareness to know when it's happening?

''In my own personal struggles with depression, I know the feeling of being helpless, feeling powerless, feeling alone. Right before I wrote this, I went through my deepest bout of depression in my life.

''[This was in] 2018, right before we started writing it. I was in a really low place and I started talking to a therapist.

''But then I have this secondary anger at my genetics. Like, 'This doesn't have anything to do with me! How am I trapped in a making of my own mind?'''