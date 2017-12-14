Alison Brie believes male actors are ''more obsessed'' with their diet and appearance than females.
Alison Brie believes male actors are ''more obsessed'' with their diet and appearance than females.
The 34-year-old actress believes the stereotype that women are more conscious of what they look like is false, as she has found the male co-stars she has worked with throughout her career have made more of an effort to eat well, exercise and have even discussed their looks more often.
Speaking to Net-A-Porter's The Edit, the 'Glow' star - who portrays Ruth in the Netflix series - said: ''In my experience, it's the men that I've worked with who have been much more obsessed with what they were eating and what sort of shape they were in, talking about that kind of stuff.''
And Alison insists the only time she talks about her body is in reference to a wrestling move she has to carry out for a scene.
She added: ''On [our] show, if we're talking about our bodies, it's because we're talking about a [wrestling] move that we're learning, or workouts that we're doing to prepare for a move.
''While you're doing something really physical and it has to do with your body and being healthy, the goals are not necessarily about weight-loss, which is so important.''
And since starring in the show, Alison has had a different outlook on her body.
She explained: ''It was more about learning to use our bodies in this totally different way. It really changed the way I felt about my body. It felt so empowering and exciting, and it proved that we were capable of so much more than we expected. 'Glow' is such a body-positive show; all of the women on it feel really comfortable in their bodies, and that is such a healthy thing to be surrounded by.''
Although Alison is honoured to have got into the entertainment industry as she feels it has ''completed'' her.
Alison - who married fellow actor Dave Fanco earlier this year - said: ''I was such a snob when I was in theater school; I never thought I would do TV. [But] this job has completed me in so many ways. I don't just feel proud of my work, I feel proud of the show and what it is - that it is representative of powerful women, women creating their own way and finding success for themselves. Maybe in my mind I had this dream of being a movie star, but as the dream has become realised, I'm like, 'Oh, no, this is the dream.' The first season of shooting was unlike anything that I'd experienced, it was like euphoria all the time. [The set] feels a little like an island of misfit toys, I think, which is an environment I'm comfortable in.''
Sia gets a string of Hollywood stars involved in her latest music video, a festive number entitled 'Santa's Coming For Us' from her newly released...
A startling new video has been unveiled by Alt-J to go with their newest single 'Pleader'.
Green Day have long been known for having political undertones in their music, and their new song 'Back In The USA' is no different.
The film is almost half an hour longer than 'The Force Awakens'.
The actress will no doubt be returning for the long-running FX series.
The film is expected to continue without Mendes' involvement.
At a time when there's so much incertainty in the US political climate, a film...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
Daniel "Nardo", Jason and Evan are three best friends with a bromance that is unbreakable...
Will and Jillian are in love and both have recently graduated collage. Jillian managed to...
There isn't much originality in this rude female-led comedy, but its observations on single life...
When Alice finds herself single after her last relationship comes to an end, her friend...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
Inventive visuals and a seriously deranged script make this animated adventure far more enjoyable than...
This is the kind of American independent comedy-drama that restores our faith in the cinema,...
Emmet is just a regular little Lego guy with an average and uneventful life. However,...
Joe Toy is struggling under the weight of his over-bearing single father Frank; his rules,...
Joe Toy is not so different from your average hormone-ravaged adolescent boy; he, like many...
Joe Toy is not so different from your average hormone-ravaged adolescent boy; he, like many...