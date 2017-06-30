Hollywood actress Alison Brie has revealed she burst into laughter when Dave Franco asked her to marry him.
The 34-year-old actress met Dave at the Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans in 2011 and they announced their engagement in August 2015 - but Alison admitted the proposal wasn't as straightforward as Dave might have hoped.
Asked her if she said yes right away, the brunette beauty told Larry King: ''I was so shocked that I actually burst out laughing, and I asked him a number of times if he was being serious before saying yes.''
But Alison - who ultimately married Dave in March this year - recently revealed that the secret to their relationship has been the length of time they spent getting to know each other before they tied the knot.
The actress explained to PEOPLE: ''We were together five years before we got married and already had such a strong foundation between us.
''That's the key, I think - being sweet and loving to each other every day.''
Earlier this month, meanwhile, Dave claimed he has the ''coolest wife on planet Earth''.
The actor revealed that rather than getting angry or awkward about his threesome sex scene in 'The Little Hours', Alison thought it was ''really sexy''.
Dave shared: ''I did the scene and it was fine. I went back to the hotel, and she asked how it was and I said it was totally cool. And we left it at that. It is what it is, we've both been doing this long enough to know that this is part of the job, it's a weird part of the job, but whatever ...
''Cut to a year later and we were watching the movie for the first time together and the threesome scene starts. The scene ended and there was silence, and she turned to me and said, 'That was really sexy.' And that's the moment I knew I had the coolest wife on planet Earth.''
