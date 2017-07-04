Alison Brie finds it ''weird'' being called a wife.

The 'How To Be Single' star tied the knot with Dave Franco earlier this year and loves being referred to as his other half.

Speaking on US chat show The Talk, she said: ''In most ways it doesn't [feel different to be married] because we were together for five years and we own a home together, which to me feels much more like marriage when you're signing all the paperwork.

''But there are certain things [that are nice]. I love calling him my husband. To be honest I started doing it while we were still engaged a little bit sometimes ...

''It's weirder to me to hear him call me his wife. That is kind of a funny (thing), but I love it. It is so sweet, but it's just so funny. It's just sort of your new identity and you're going like, 'Oh that's me now, I'm someone's wife.' It's kind of adult.''

Meanwhile, Alison previously admitted she has had a ''very empowering year'' after tying the knot with Dave.

She said: ''Everything's great! I think it's a great time in my life. Not in, you know, our lives collectively, not necessarily globally, but being married.

''[Being married is] a similar to the experience of working on 'Glow', in that it's been a very empowering year. I don't know why those two things have kind of gone hand in hand for me, but they have. Wrestling and marriage, they're both just like, 'Yeah, I can take on anything!'''

And the brunette beauty confessed she didn't want to ever tie the knot until she met Dave.

Speaking before they got married, she admitted: ''I have an incredible fiancé. He's so wonderful. He's just the sweetest man I know. And he's so funny and incredible in every way ...

''I never wanted to get married. I was just like, 'Well that's not my path in life, because I'm choosing this crazy lifestyle.' Then, you know, I fell in love. So, blah blah blah, amazing. Acting is fulfilling, but it's also not the only thing.''