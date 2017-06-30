Alison Brie has ''never felt more confident'' than she did when she was training for her new Netflix show 'GLOW'.
The 34-year-old actress plays a wrestler in the hit Netflix show and enjoyed being able to work on building strength in her body.
She said: ''I've never felt more confident. I feel so strong. I felt powerful. I gained muscle mass and burned fat and everything worked better. I wanted to build strength to do cooler moves. I've never walked taller ...
''We were learning this new skill and felt so much more powerful than we'd felt before. We were surprising ourselves. As actresses, we can get so focused on wanting to be skinny and wanting to look in a way that we think people want us to look. When we were working on this show, it was like we were athletes. What we were eating and what we were doing outside the ring, was to prepare us. It was not about what we looked like.''
And Alison felt ''empowered'' being on set with her co-stars as she loved being able to work alongside other women who are so ''comfortable in their own skin''.
She shared to Yahoo! Style: ''The show is about women's bodies. It's a show about how women use their bodies, and how they feel in their bodies.
''It was an empowering set to be on. All the women on the show love their bodies. I've never been around more women who are comfortable in their own skin.''
Meanwhile, the brunette beauty - who is married to actor Dave Franco - previously admitted she has had a ''very empowering year''.
She said: ''Everything's great! I think it's a great time in my life. Not in, you know, our lives collectively, not necessarily globally, but being married.
''[Being married is] a similar to the experience of working on 'Glow', in that it's been a very empowering year. I don't know why those two things have kind of gone hand in hand for me, but they have. Wrestling and marriage, they're both just like, 'Yeah, I can take on anything!'''
