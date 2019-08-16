Alison Brie ''felt bad'' for Chrissy Metz when she was accused of calling her a ''bitch'' during a Golden Globes red carpet interview.

Chrissy was reported to have slammed Alison whilst on the red carpet at the event in January - although she later insisted the story had been ''fabricated'' - and the 'GLOW' star has now said there's no bad blood between the two actresses, as she actually felt sorry for Chrissy for being caught up in the story.

Speaking on 'Watch What Happens Live', Alison said: ''Oh my god. I felt bad for her more than me, she's such a sweetheart. It was such a crazy thing and the way I heard about it was so weird. I didn't really know what was going on and we were at the Golden Globes and I came out of the bathroom and a journalist started talking to me and then suddenly was like very high school, like, 'Did you hear? I don't want to tell you if you haven't heard. Chrissy Metz called you a bitch.'

''I was just like in shock and I think I was just like, 'That doesn't sound like something she would say. In what context? Was she joking?' Honestly my first reaction was that did I do something to her that I didn't know. It was crazy.''

Originally, it was reported the 'This Is Us' star was speaking to Facebook Live pre-show hosts AJ Gibson and Missi Pyle when she was asked to help them introduce 36-year-old Alison, who as at the other end of the red carpet.

AJ asked: ''Do you know a girl named Alison Brie?''

Chrissy simply said: ''Do I?''

The host replied: ''Well, I hear she's at the other end of the carpet.''

After an awkward silence, their guest said: ''Oh.''

Missi eventually broke the silence and said: ''Let's go see Alison Brie.''

The 38-year-old actress then appeared to believe her microphone was turned off as she seemingly explained the tone in her voice and said: ''I'm like, 'Do?' She's such a bitch.' ''

But shortly after the news was reported, Chrissy took to Twitter to insist she would ''never say a bad word'' about anyone.

She posted: ''It's terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated.

''I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart.''