Alison Brie doesn't want to have children because they would make her life more ''stressful''.
Alison Brie doesn't want to have children.
The 35-year-old actress and her husband Dave Franco dote on their pet cats, Harry and Arturo, and she admitted they're the closest thing they'll have to kids of their own because she finds the idea of having a family ''stressful'' and relishes the freedom she has in her life and career without having to worry about dependents.
She said: ''The [cats are] our children. I don't really want to have kids.
''It's great because I don't worry about when should I get pregnant -- between seasons, while we're shooting the show -- I don't think about it every day. It would be nice, but I think of all the things that would be so stressful.
''I think about how much we're involved in our cats' lives. Oh my God, if it was a child!''
The 'GLOW' actress loves to ''hang out'' with her spouse in the evenings, but she and the 33-year-old actor are usually busy with other things during the day.
She told Sunday Times Style magazine: ''We're super-mellow.
''We are both superactive with our friends and work, so in the week we don't see each other during the day.
''We spend time together at night. We just like to hang out. Having a really supportive partner in my life and knowing that he loves me no matter what ... I've found my person.''
The former 'Mad Men' actress is selective about who she spends her spare time with, and most of her friends work in the film and TV industry too.
She said: ''I don't have a ton of childhood friends.
''You start to whittle them down as you get older because your time becomes really precious. My sister is my closest friend, probably. Most of my friends are in the industry.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
They'll release 'Joy as an Act of Resistance' in August.
A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
Daniel "Nardo", Jason and Evan are three best friends with a bromance that is unbreakable...
Will and Jillian are in love and both have recently graduated collage. Jillian managed to...
There isn't much originality in this rude female-led comedy, but its observations on single life...
When Alice finds herself single after her last relationship comes to an end, her friend...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
Inventive visuals and a seriously deranged script make this animated adventure far more enjoyable than...
This is the kind of American independent comedy-drama that restores our faith in the cinema,...
Emmet is just a regular little Lego guy with an average and uneventful life. However,...
Joe Toy is struggling under the weight of his over-bearing single father Frank; his rules,...
Joe Toy is not so different from your average hormone-ravaged adolescent boy; he, like many...