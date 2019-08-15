Alison Brie finds it hard to call her husband Dave Franco by his real name, because she's so used to calling him ''honey''.
The 36-year-old actress has been married to Dave since 2017, and has said she's so used to calling him pet names such as ''honey'' and ''babe'', that she finds it strange whenever she has to address him in a ''professional'' manner.
Alison and her spouse recently worked together on his directorial debut 'The Rental', and she says she couldn't cope when he told her to call him David Franco whilst on set.
Speaking during an appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', she said: ''It's the best. He's such a sweet guy and put everyone at ease on set. We've worked together as actors before but never in this capacity.
''It's his first film that he's directed. So there was this learning curve of, day one rehearsal one, we're talking about the blocking in the scene and I was like, 'Honey, do you think I should cross at this time?' I was like, 'Do you want me to call you Dave on set when we're around the actors?' He was like, 'Could you call me David Franco? I need you to be professional.'
Although Dave, 34, was keen to keep things as strict as possible, Alison admits the professionalism didn't last long.
She added: ''We're a real 'babe' and 'honey' household. It was a full 'babe' and 'honey' set. I will tell you.''
Dave is making his directorial debut on the horror thriller movie, whilst Alison is starring in the lead role alongside Dan Stevens, Sheila Vand and Jeremy Allen White.
'The Rental' follows the story of two couples who decide to rent a home for a short celebratory vacation away but things quickly start to go wrong.
