Alison Brie was asked to take her top off in the middle of an audition for 'Entourage'.

The 'How to Be Single' star was trying out for a small part in the television show earlier on in her career when she was asked to remove her bikini top in the middle of the audition.

Speaking at the ATX Television Festival over the weekend, she said: ''Early in my career, I auditioned for three lines on an episode of 'Entourage' that I had to go on in a bikini! Or like shorts and the tiniest shorts. And they were like, 'Okay, can you take your top off now?'''

However, the 34-year-old actress - who also revealed she didn't end up getting the part - has put that behind her now and recently revealed she feels like she ''can take on anything'' after getting married to Dave Franco earlier this year.

She shared: ''Everything's great! I think it's a great time in my life. Not in, you know, our lives collectively, not necessarily globally, but being married.

''[Being married is] a similar to the experience of working on 'Glow', in that it's been a very empowering year. I don't know why those two things have kind of gone hand in hand for me, but they have. Wrestling and marriage, they're both just like, 'Yeah, I can take on anything!'''

And Alison previously confessed she didn't even think about marriage until she met Dave.

She said: ''I have an incredible fiancé. He's so wonderful. He's just the sweetest man I know. And he's so funny and incredible in every way ...

''I never wanted to get married. I was just like, 'Well that's not my path in life, because I'm choosing this crazy lifestyle.' Then, you know, I fell in love. So, blah blah blah, amazing. Acting is fulfilling, but it's also not the only thing.''