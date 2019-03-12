Alison Brie and Dave Franco are set to work on 'The Rental' together.

The 33-year-old actor will make his directorial debut on the horror thriller movie and he has cast his wife in a key role, with the duo no doubt hopeful to emulate the success of husband and wife team Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in 'A Quiet Place'.

Franco shared: ''I couldn't be more excited about partnering with Black Bear and to be working with such an amazing group of actors for my directorial debut.''

Brie will star in the movie alongside Dan Stevens, Sheila Vand and Jeremy Allen White, with shooting starting in April in Oregon.

Black Bear Pictures are financing the movie and will also be producing alongside Ramona Films, belonging to Franco. Vince Jolivette, Elizabeth Haggard Dave Franco himself with produce alongside Black Bear's Ben Stillman and Teddy Schwarzman. Joe Swanberg and Chris Storer complete the producing line up, with Black Bear's Michael Heimler and Sean Durkin executive producing.

The 'Rental' follows the story of two couples who decide to rent a home for a short celebratory vacation away but things quickly start to go wrong, Deadline reports.

Brie and Franco worked together on their new movie 'The Little Hours' in 2017 and she described it as a ''blast'' as she loved having her ''person'' with her.

Alison said: ''We knew so many people doing the movie. And Dave [Franco], it was nice to have my person with me! ... It was a blast, it was all a blast for me.''

Whilst Dave added in a Q&A about the movie in New York: ''I enjoyed it.''