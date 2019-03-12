Husband and wife Dave Franco and Alison Brie are working on 'The Rental' together, which will be Franco's
Alison Brie and Dave Franco are set to work on 'The Rental' together.
The 33-year-old actor will make his directorial debut on the horror thriller movie and he has cast his wife in a key role, with the duo no doubt hopeful to emulate the success of husband and wife team Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in 'A Quiet Place'.
Franco shared: ''I couldn't be more excited about partnering with Black Bear and to be working with such an amazing group of actors for my directorial debut.''
Brie will star in the movie alongside Dan Stevens, Sheila Vand and Jeremy Allen White, with shooting starting in April in Oregon.
Black Bear Pictures are financing the movie and will also be producing alongside Ramona Films, belonging to Franco. Vince Jolivette, Elizabeth Haggard Dave Franco himself with produce alongside Black Bear's Ben Stillman and Teddy Schwarzman. Joe Swanberg and Chris Storer complete the producing line up, with Black Bear's Michael Heimler and Sean Durkin executive producing.
The 'Rental' follows the story of two couples who decide to rent a home for a short celebratory vacation away but things quickly start to go wrong, Deadline reports.
Brie and Franco worked together on their new movie 'The Little Hours' in 2017 and she described it as a ''blast'' as she loved having her ''person'' with her.
Alison said: ''We knew so many people doing the movie. And Dave [Franco], it was nice to have my person with me! ... It was a blast, it was all a blast for me.''
Whilst Dave added in a Q&A about the movie in New York: ''I enjoyed it.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
Daniel "Nardo", Jason and Evan are three best friends with a bromance that is unbreakable...
Will and Jillian are in love and both have recently graduated collage. Jillian managed to...
There isn't much originality in this rude female-led comedy, but its observations on single life...
When Alice finds herself single after her last relationship comes to an end, her friend...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
Inventive visuals and a seriously deranged script make this animated adventure far more enjoyable than...
This is the kind of American independent comedy-drama that restores our faith in the cinema,...
Emmet is just a regular little Lego guy with an average and uneventful life. However,...
Joe Toy is struggling under the weight of his over-bearing single father Frank; his rules,...
Joe Toy is not so different from your average hormone-ravaged adolescent boy; he, like many...