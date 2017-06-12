Roar Uthaug took to Instagram to announce the filming of the reboot of 'Tomb Raider' has been completed.
Plans for a new version of the action adventure - which features Alicia Vikander in the lead role of Lara Croft - were announced last year and now director Roar Uthaug has shared a video on Instagram of the cast and crew of the project to reveal shooting has now rapped.
Writing on the social media app, the director said: ''That's a wrap! #tombraidermovie #tombraider (sic)''
As well as Alicia, the film will also star Dominic West as Lara's father Lord Richard Croft, Walton Goggins as Father Matthais and Daniel Wu as a ship's captain.
The film - based on the popular video game series created by British company Core Design in 1996 - will focus on daredevil archaeologist Lara as she sets out on her first ever expedition to finish her father's research and search for ancient relics she needs to find to clear his disgraced name.
In the 'Tomb Raider' series own mythology, Lara's aristocrat dad Lord Croft has been a key figure.
In the movies starring Angelina Jolie as Lara, the character was played by her real-life dad Jon Voight.
Alicia has admitted she is very ''excited'' to play ''icon'' Lara in the film, which is to be based on the latest two video games in the series - the most recent being 2015's 'Rise of the Tomb Raider - which have focused on Lara at the start of her adventures.
She said: ''I mean, for me, I'm so excited to do it. She was such an icon, I played the game when I was a kid, but they rebooted the game a few years ago so it is now becoming more of an origins story. So it's quite different.''
'Tomb Raider' is expected to be released on March 16, 2018.
