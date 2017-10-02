Alicia Vikander insists her own movie producing projects will involve more women after she appeared in four huge movies but wasn't in any other scenes with a woman.
Alicia Vikander wants to make sure her own movie projects involve more women.
The 'Danish Girl' star was the lead woman in four huge movies but she wasn't in any other scenes with a woman and now she intends to make sure that is not the case going into the future with her own producing projects.
She said: ''I looked back and I did four films in a row, where I was a lead in all of them, but there wasn't a single scene where I was with another woman. Which is nuts, really.
''So I really want to make sure that I always have that in the back of my mind [when I am producing projects].''
The 28-year-old Swedish actress feels Hollywood has already come on leaps and bounds in ironing about sexism issues in the industry.
She added: ''I started making films in English seven years ago and I think even now there are a lot more options out there. People are talking more about it and people are more aware, and I think that is the way towards change.''
Meanwhile, Alicia also revealed she loves to make movies that are ''challenging''.
She told the Hollywood Reporter magazine: ''European art house is where I come from, but I can't tell you how many times I saw 'Indiana Jones' and 'The Mummy' growing up. I love to do challenging art, but that doesn't take away from wanting to be part of films that I really enjoy.''
He also slapped a jet-lagged Taylor Hawkins.
The acclaimed performer had just cancelled touring due to a battle with cancer.
Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) appears to be just an ordinary 21-year-old girl living in East...
With a sweeping, picturesque setting and emotive performances, this dramatic epic will appeal to moviegoers...
It's been nine years since Matt Damon and Paul Greengrass collaborated on The Bourne Ultimatum,...
The Light Between Oceans comes as a new drama film and sees the themes of...
Jason Bourne comes as the fifth instalment in the revival of Bourne to our screens...
Jason Bourne is used to living in the shadows. Since uncovering the wrongdoings of operation...
Director Tom Hooper deploys the same style he used in The King's Speech for this...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
Einar Wegener is a Danish artist, apparently happily married to wife of the same occupation...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...
Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin are American and Russian government agents respectively - and an...