Alicia Vikander has said producing came naturally to her but she wouldn't rule out directing a movie if the right project came up in the future.
Alicia Vikander wouldn't rule out directing a movie.
The 29-year-old Academy Award winner has produced her first movie 'Euphoria' under her production company Vikarious Productions but despite saying producing comes natural to her, she doesn't want to ''jinx'' directing.
Speaking to The I Paper, Vikander said: ''Producing is just something that's come very naturally. Usually, if you're lucky, an actor comes in a week before the project starts for rehearsals. I've found myself choosing projects where I had the potential to be involved earlier on, being part of the group in development, and Rob Hardy [cinematographer] has been kind enough to invite me to be part of the entire process. I am so in love with making films. I don't want to jinx anything [directing]. I suppose of a project I loved came up, and the story wouldn't get told without me being part of it, then as long as it seemed natural, then yes I'd do it.''
'Euphoria' follows the story of two sisters in conflict with each other, Ines (Vikander) and Emile (Eva Green) who travel through Europe towards a mystery destination.
The film was written and directed by Lisa Langseth in her English-language debut and was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival this year.
Vikander is next to be seen as Lara Croft in the reboot of 'Tomb Raider' next year and Vikander admitted she has never been so ''physical'' in her life or done as ''many stunts''.
Vikander said: ''I was so excited when the trailer got released.
''I've never done so many stunts or been so physical in my life. All my roles are different - but I need to be a bit scared, and passionate about doing them.''
The action heroine - who first appeared in a 1996 video game - was previously portrayed by Angelina Jolie in two movies, 2001's 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider' and 2003's 'Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life'.
The pair will be seen teaming up with the rest of the Justice League in November.
Richie's daughter Sofia has been going out with reality star Disick for just over a month.
The filmmaker has some strong words to say about the original Groot introduced in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'.
Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) appears to be just an ordinary 21-year-old girl living in East...
With a sweeping, picturesque setting and emotive performances, this dramatic epic will appeal to moviegoers...
It's been nine years since Matt Damon and Paul Greengrass collaborated on The Bourne Ultimatum,...
The Light Between Oceans comes as a new drama film and sees the themes of...
Jason Bourne comes as the fifth instalment in the revival of Bourne to our screens...
Jason Bourne is used to living in the shadows. Since uncovering the wrongdoings of operation...
Director Tom Hooper deploys the same style he used in The King's Speech for this...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
Einar Wegener is a Danish artist, apparently happily married to wife of the same occupation...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...
Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin are American and Russian government agents respectively - and an...