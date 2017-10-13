Alicia Vikander wouldn't rule out directing a movie.

The 29-year-old Academy Award winner has produced her first movie 'Euphoria' under her production company Vikarious Productions but despite saying producing comes natural to her, she doesn't want to ''jinx'' directing.

Speaking to The I Paper, Vikander said: ''Producing is just something that's come very naturally. Usually, if you're lucky, an actor comes in a week before the project starts for rehearsals. I've found myself choosing projects where I had the potential to be involved earlier on, being part of the group in development, and Rob Hardy [cinematographer] has been kind enough to invite me to be part of the entire process. I am so in love with making films. I don't want to jinx anything [directing]. I suppose of a project I loved came up, and the story wouldn't get told without me being part of it, then as long as it seemed natural, then yes I'd do it.''

'Euphoria' follows the story of two sisters in conflict with each other, Ines (Vikander) and Emile (Eva Green) who travel through Europe towards a mystery destination.

The film was written and directed by Lisa Langseth in her English-language debut and was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival this year.

Vikander is next to be seen as Lara Croft in the reboot of 'Tomb Raider' next year and Vikander admitted she has never been so ''physical'' in her life or done as ''many stunts''.

Vikander said: ''I was so excited when the trailer got released.

''I've never done so many stunts or been so physical in my life. All my roles are different - but I need to be a bit scared, and passionate about doing them.''

The action heroine - who first appeared in a 1996 video game - was previously portrayed by Angelina Jolie in two movies, 2001's 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider' and 2003's 'Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life'.