Alicia Vikander ''turned blue'' whilst filming 'Tomb Raider'.

The 29-year-old actress plays action hero Lara Croft in the upcoming movie and has revealed she got so cold during the shooting that her skin changed colour and they had to halt filming for a moment for her to warm up.

She said: ''Pain? Real. Water? Cold. Bruises and hits you just suck up. The chill is the tough thing. When you reach hypothermia level, we had to reshoot because I turned too blue.''

And the 'Light Between Oceans' star was thrilled to have been signed up for this movie as it has been her ''dream'' to play the action heroine for so long.

She added to the New York Post newspaper: ''I've dreamt since I was a kid to do a big action-adventure. At age eight, friends had a PlayStation and they played Lara Croft.''

Meanwhile, Alicia previously admitted she found filming 'Tomb Raider' as tough as dance training at the Royal Swedish Ballet School, which she attended until she was 18.

She said: ''I love big popcorn movies. I've never done action scenes on this level - not even close. It feels like I'm back to dancing - the training, the intensity. You need to be aware of your movement up in the wires and how your body works.''

''[I was] bulking up quite a lot at first and then trying to just, like, tone down. I've never been able to lift my own weight, and the day when you have that capacity, it's pretty empowering! And you get the endorphins afterward.''