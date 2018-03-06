Alicia Vikander wishes there were more women involved in the 'Tomb Raider' reboot because it is meant to be about strong girls.
Alicia Vikander doesn't think there are ''enough women'' in the new 'Tomb Raider' film.
The 29-year-old actress stars as the iconic gaming character Lara Croft in the forthcoming rebooted blockbuster and, although she's thrilled that it revolves around a strong lady, she was ''disappointed'' that the majority of the cast were men.
Speaking on Britain's 'The One Show' on Monday (05.03.18) night, she replied when host Alex Jones said she was disappointed that there wasn't many women involved in the movie: ''I got to work with Kristin Scott Thomas and she is an extraordinary actress, but me too, I agree. I was on the island and I was thinking: 'there are not enough women'. I was running around looking for them!''
Alicia has taken over the role from Angelina Jolie - who played the icon in two movies in 2001 and then again in 2003 - but she's adamant she isn't trying to ''copy'' the 42-year-old actress' portrayal because she could ''never compete'' with her.
She said recently: ''I could never compete with what Angelina did. She made her into an icon because she is an icon. But this is our different interpretation, we're focused on the reboot of the game which came out a few years ago.
''It's the origin story - we're not trying to copy or reinvent what she did.''
And, although she's excited about the film hitting the big screen, the brunette beauty has admitted she was initially hesitant about taking on the project.
She explained: ''I was sceptical when they first spoke to me about it because why would you want to tinker with something already done? It's done.
''Even when I told my mum about the movie, she immediately said, 'Oh, that's the Angelina Jolie movie'. Yeah, she was great.''
Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) appears to be just an ordinary 21-year-old girl living in East...
With a sweeping, picturesque setting and emotive performances, this dramatic epic will appeal to moviegoers...
It's been nine years since Matt Damon and Paul Greengrass collaborated on The Bourne Ultimatum,...
The Light Between Oceans comes as a new drama film and sees the themes of...
Jason Bourne comes as the fifth instalment in the revival of Bourne to our screens...
Jason Bourne is used to living in the shadows. Since uncovering the wrongdoings of operation...
Director Tom Hooper deploys the same style he used in The King's Speech for this...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
Einar Wegener is a Danish artist, apparently happily married to wife of the same occupation...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...
Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin are American and Russian government agents respectively - and an...