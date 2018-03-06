Alicia Vikander doesn't think there are ''enough women'' in the new 'Tomb Raider' film.

The 29-year-old actress stars as the iconic gaming character Lara Croft in the forthcoming rebooted blockbuster and, although she's thrilled that it revolves around a strong lady, she was ''disappointed'' that the majority of the cast were men.

Speaking on Britain's 'The One Show' on Monday (05.03.18) night, she replied when host Alex Jones said she was disappointed that there wasn't many women involved in the movie: ''I got to work with Kristin Scott Thomas and she is an extraordinary actress, but me too, I agree. I was on the island and I was thinking: 'there are not enough women'. I was running around looking for them!''

Alicia has taken over the role from Angelina Jolie - who played the icon in two movies in 2001 and then again in 2003 - but she's adamant she isn't trying to ''copy'' the 42-year-old actress' portrayal because she could ''never compete'' with her.

She said recently: ''I could never compete with what Angelina did. She made her into an icon because she is an icon. But this is our different interpretation, we're focused on the reboot of the game which came out a few years ago.

''It's the origin story - we're not trying to copy or reinvent what she did.''

And, although she's excited about the film hitting the big screen, the brunette beauty has admitted she was initially hesitant about taking on the project.

She explained: ''I was sceptical when they first spoke to me about it because why would you want to tinker with something already done? It's done.

''Even when I told my mum about the movie, she immediately said, 'Oh, that's the Angelina Jolie movie'. Yeah, she was great.''