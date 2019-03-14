Alicia Vikander can't ''find the joy'' in social media.

The 30-year-old actress quit Instagram after just one month on the photo sharing platform, and has now said her decision came as she realised she couldn't find any ''joy'' in it.

She said: ''I realised early on that social media was not good for me. I personally didn't find the joy in it.''

Alicia says she finds self-confidence outside of online ''likes'', as she insists her drive to appear ''tough'' comes from not wanting anyone to know when she's nervous.

She added to Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''In this industry, you must be willing to throw yourself out there, which I enjoy. I'm good at hiding all those nerves inside. Something I've heard all my life is, 'Oh, you seem so tough.' I think one of the main things I do well is to not show that I'm s****ing my pants.''

Meanwhile, the 'Tomb Raider' actress' decision to quit social media so soon also inspired Elizabeth Olsen to consider walking away from the platform, because she doesn't think a lack of internet presence has affected the careers of actresses who don't post on social media.

Elizabeth said: ''I just have an old-school mindset. Also, girls I look up to, like Jennifer Lawrence, Rooney Mara and Alicia Vikander, don't have it, and it hasn't affected their careers remotely ... I'd rather live as private a life as I can. I'm not trying to be a mysterious person, but I'd rather be seen as an actor from job to job. I've never lived my life trying to be an influencer; I'm happy keeping my own opinions for fun dinner conversation ... A lot of the time in my life, I try not to take up space - I just want to disappear into a wall. And then eventually, when I'm around people I feel confident with, I'll take up more space.''