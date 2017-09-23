Alicia Vikander still can't believe she won an Academy Award in 2016 for 'The Danish Girl'.
The 28-year-old actress picked up a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in 'The Danish Girl' in 2016 and Alicia admitted it still feels strange when people call her an ''Oscar-winning actress''.
According to Variety, she explained: ''It still feels very new to me to hear those words. I grew up in a small town in Sweden and watched the Oscars at 2am with mom every year, it was a window to a different universe.''
Alicia also spoke about the gender divide in Hollywood, insisting that she believes it is getting better.
She said: ''I remember when 'The Hunger Games,' came out and you saw a female actress take centre stage and prove it could be a good film, but also a huge commercial success.
''Over the last few years, the awareness of the lack of balance has made people think differently and open their eyes to look for opportunity for everyone. Like with all these big subjects, I'm positive. I think there is progress and that it continues.''
Meanwhile, Alicia - whose career combines big budget movies alongside smaller indie flicks - recently admitted she finds it ''hard'' making independent films.
The actress stars and helped to produce the upcoming movie 'Euphoria', with the backing of her eponymous production company Vikarious Productions, and though the star was ''so excited'' to work with director Lisa Langseth on the creative side of the production she found the movie making process difficult as the pair spent one year preparing for the project.
She said: ''Lisa and I sat down at a lovely lunch to catch up, and I had already for two or three years about maybe starting a production company one day with my business partner [Charles Collier]. I wanted to be part of the process as early as possible. Lisa mentioned that she was working on this story, and I really, really wanted to work with her again.
''We were both extremely excited to start because it was a year of a lot of [prep] work, a lot of late, late nights and phone calls. Suddenly, we were on set and we're able to work together again after a beautiful seven-year pause. We've both gathered a lot more experience and have even more to work with, because as a filmmaker or an actor, our tools are really our experiences.''
