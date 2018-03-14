Alicia Vikander thinks society's outlook on women has ''really progressed'' in the last few years
Alicia Vikander thinks society's outlook on women has ''really progressed''.
The 'Tomb Raider' star is thrilled to see a change in how society portrays strong females and has praised the uptake of female characters in movies that aren't just one-dimensional.
She told Yahoo! Movies: ''I think that's really about the times that we're in and that society has changed. To be honest with me, with Angelina Jolie's films that meant a lot to me. I hadn't really seen a lot of female action star leading a film like that up on the screen, sadly that was how rare it was for us growing up ... Nowadays, you don't want one-dimensional female characters, you really want depth and you want to get to know them; you want to be on their journey. I also think that [if] you ask, both young women and men, what they find maybe, aspiring, cool, attractive, even sexy, you would get a very different answer nowadays, which is just cool because it shows we've really progressed.''
Meanwhile, the 29-year-old actress previously revealed she wants to make sure her own movie projects involve more women.
She said: ''I looked back and I did four films in a row, where I was a lead in all of them, but there wasn't a single scene where I was with another woman. Which is nuts, really. So I really want to make sure that I always have that in the back of my mind [when I am producing projects] ... I started making films in English seven years ago and I think even now there are a lot more options out there. People are talking more about it and people are more aware, and I think that is the way towards change.''
