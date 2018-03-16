Alicia Vikander says becoming Lara Croft in the new 'Tomb Raider' movie was a ''very empowering'' experience.

The 29-year-old actress gained extra muscle for the all-action role in the Roar Uthaug-directed movie, and Alicia has admitted to relishing going outside of her comfort zone for the coveted part.

She shared: ''I don't know when in life I would have been exposed to try so many new things, if it weren't for this role. I found it very empowering.''

The Academy Award-winning star has replaced Angelina Jolie as the English archaeologist in the franchise, and Alicia has admitted she felt a pressure to get herself in tip-top condition for the role.

In fact, Alicia - who is married to fellow Hollywood star Michael Fassbender - revealed she took inspiration from the ''female athletes and stunt women'' currently working in the movie business.

Speaking to the Irish News, she explained: ''I looked at female athletes and stunt women in my industry and I thought, 'I need to have that kind of physique for it to be plausible.'''

Alicia also revealed she was inspired by Angelina's appearance as Lara Croft during her younger years.

The Swedish star said that seeing such a brave, athletic woman on screen in 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider' and 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - The Cradle of Life' fuelled her interest in action movies.

She said: ''Angelina Jolie, when she stepped into the shoes of Lara Croft, it was the first time I had seen a woman being the centrepiece of this kind of action story.

''I've grown up loving these kinds of films and I've always wondered what it's like to create these big stunts, sequences and action adventures. So, I really was intrigued to do the physical part of stepping into this role.''