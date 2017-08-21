Alicia Vikander found shooting 'Tomb Raider' to be just as intense as her old ballet training.
Alicia Vikander found filming 'Tomb Raider' as tough as dance training.
The 28-year-old actress attended the Royal Swedish Ballet School until she was 18 and says shooting the action remake - in which she plays swashbuckling archaeologist Lara Croft - took her back to those days because it was so intense.
She said: ''I love big popcorn movies. I've never done action scenes on this level - not even close.
''It feels like I'm back to dancing - the training, the intensity. You need to be aware of your movement up in the wires and how your body works.''
Alicia - who is in a relationship with Michael Fassbender - worked hard to transform her body for the role and found the changes ''pretty empowering'' because she became so strong.
She told the new issue of America's ELLE magazine: ''[I was] bulking up quite a lot at first and then trying to just, like, tone down.
''I've never been able to lift my own weight, and the day when you have that capacity, it's pretty empowering! And you get the endorphins afterward.''
The action heroine - who first appeared in a 1996 video game - was previously portrayed in two movies, 2001's 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider' and 2003's 'Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life', and Alicia knew she had a challenge ahead of her to make her own mark on the iconic character.
She said: ''I thought I was going to have to explain it to my mom, and she was like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah -- Angelina did that!' It proves that [Jolie] set a whole tone for that kind of role, so I knew we had to do something very different.''
The actor says he isn't "holding out for more money or doing anything like that".
The drama will be making its return to the streaming service in the near future.
Charlie Cox explains why his character Daredevil 'doesn't have time' for Jessica Jones.
With a sweeping, picturesque setting and emotive performances, this dramatic epic will appeal to moviegoers...
It's been nine years since Matt Damon and Paul Greengrass collaborated on The Bourne Ultimatum,...
The Light Between Oceans comes as a new drama film and sees the themes of...
Jason Bourne comes as the fifth instalment in the revival of Bourne to our screens...
Jason Bourne is used to living in the shadows. Since uncovering the wrongdoings of operation...
Director Tom Hooper deploys the same style he used in The King's Speech for this...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
Einar Wegener is a Danish artist, apparently happily married to wife of the same occupation...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...
Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin are American and Russian government agents respectively - and an...
Throughout the early 1960s, the Cold War was in full swing. Two agents, one from...
This may not be the brightest thriller in the cinema, but it's made with such...