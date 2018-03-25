Alicia Vikander held a ''Skype dinner party'' with her friends.

The 'Tomb Raider' actress - who is married to Michael Fassbender - and her pals find it hard to get together because of their busy schedules taking them away across the world, so came up with an idea to catch up with one another over a bottle of wine, thanks to the aid of modern technology.

She said: ''One time, I had a Skype dinner party with my friends.

''We decided to each buy a bottle of wine, cook something for ourselves, then sit down at a table and Skype each other.

''It started as a joke, but it actually worked.

''We had such a good time, we wanted to go out for a drink afterwards but, of course, we were in different parts of the world. It was a great night anyway.''

The 29-year-old star has had an incredibly busy few years but finds it ''hard'' to turn down work because she always has a fear her career will be ''over'' soon.

She said: ''I love the work that I'm doing and it's hard to say no to all the projects coming your way because we remember how hard you fought to reach this point.

''There is also the fear inside you that tomorrow it's all going to be over, which is something that probably stays with you as an actor your entire life. It's the nature of the job.

''And I will always have moments when I'm nervous about how audiences react to my work. But those moments keep me focused.''

And the 'Danish Girl' actress is amazed at how quickly her career is progressing - but she doesn't want things to end any time soon.

She told Psychologies magazine: ''It does feel like it has a momentum of its own. It's a lot of fun though and I don't want it to stop - at least not now.''