Alicia Vikander's friends call her ''Mrs Google'' because she is such a fan of the search engine.
Alicia Vikander's friends call her ''Mrs Google''.
The 'Tomb Raider' star has earned the funny nickname from her pals because she always uses the search engine to find out information.
She told Buzzfeed: ''My friends call me Mrs Google. I'm really good at Googling answers on anything, and I'm very good at planning travels.''
Meanwhile, Alicia previously revealed she didn't go home for nearly nine months after winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her depiction of Gerda Wegener - the wife of Danish artist Lili Elbe, one of the world's first recognised recipients of transgender surgery - in 'The Danish Girl' last year.
She said: ''I went straight back to the 'Bourne' set and I haven't been home for eight or nine months. It's still a bit of a blur ... I used to watch the Oscars with my mom on our couch at 2 a.m. [when it aired live] in Gothenburg. And then I got to walk the red carpet hand in hand with my mom, cursing in Swedish - 'What the f**k.'''
And Alicia admits she has spent the last five years ''living out of three suitcases'' and finds it tough trying to plan anything with her friends.
She shared: ''It's being out of touch with my friends and family for long periods of time. It's almost impossible to plan getting together because you never know exactly where you're going to be because new projects are constantly popping up and you're often shooting in different parts of the world. I've basically spent the last four or five years living out of three suitcases and going from one hotel to another.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) appears to be just an ordinary 21-year-old girl living in East...
With a sweeping, picturesque setting and emotive performances, this dramatic epic will appeal to moviegoers...
It's been nine years since Matt Damon and Paul Greengrass collaborated on The Bourne Ultimatum,...
The Light Between Oceans comes as a new drama film and sees the themes of...
Jason Bourne comes as the fifth instalment in the revival of Bourne to our screens...
Jason Bourne is used to living in the shadows. Since uncovering the wrongdoings of operation...
Director Tom Hooper deploys the same style he used in The King's Speech for this...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
Einar Wegener is a Danish artist, apparently happily married to wife of the same occupation...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...
Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin are American and Russian government agents respectively - and an...