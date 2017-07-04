Alicia Vikander says romance is more important to her than marriage as ''family means everything'' to her as is ''the true connection''.
Alicia Vikander says romance is more important to her than marriage.
The 'Light Between Oceans' star - who is dating Michael Fassbender - isn't rushing down the aisle with her partner because she rates family and romance more highly than tying the knot.
She told Vogue.co.uk: ''My parents were divorced when I was three months old and my father is happily married to his fourth wife, so marriage as an idea has never meant that much.
''For me, the word family means everything, that's the true connection. And I think it's better to come up with your own romantic ideas because that's what will give you wonderful memories.''
Meanwhile, Michael and Alicia recently moved in together, with the pair having been in a relationship for three years.
A source said recently: ''Michael and Alicia have moved in together officially after she had to spend so much time in the UK filming the new 'Tomb Raider' movie.
''He'd never properly lived with a girlfriend before but they are seriously loved up. They have a lot of places they call home but this is the only place that is officially both of theirs and they are thrilled.''
The couple are notoriously private but Alicia previously admitted she found it ''easy'' to fall in love with the Hollywood star.
She said: ''I think we've made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us. It was very easy to unite, but that's quite personal.''
However, Michael previously revealed all relationships are a ''risk''.
Asked if he is comfortable with risk, he said: ''Of course. In ['Assassin's Creed'] there is a scene where my character takes a so-called 'leap of faith' and jumps down 38m.
''And I have done that [metaphorically] in many respects. Going into certain relationships or jumping from a cliff into water is a leap of faith. Or in work when we are going for something that seems daunting.''
The series' first Doctor appeared in this week's finale.
With a sweeping, picturesque setting and emotive performances, this dramatic epic will appeal to moviegoers...
It's been nine years since Matt Damon and Paul Greengrass collaborated on The Bourne Ultimatum,...
The Light Between Oceans comes as a new drama film and sees the themes of...
Jason Bourne comes as the fifth instalment in the revival of Bourne to our screens...
Jason Bourne is used to living in the shadows. Since uncovering the wrongdoings of operation...
Director Tom Hooper deploys the same style he used in The King's Speech for this...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
Einar Wegener is a Danish artist, apparently happily married to wife of the same occupation...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...
Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin are American and Russian government agents respectively - and an...
Throughout the early 1960s, the Cold War was in full swing. Two agents, one from...
This may not be the brightest thriller in the cinema, but it's made with such...