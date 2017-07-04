Alicia Vikander says romance is more important to her than marriage.

The 'Light Between Oceans' star - who is dating Michael Fassbender - isn't rushing down the aisle with her partner because she rates family and romance more highly than tying the knot.

She told Vogue.co.uk: ''My parents were divorced when I was three months old and my father is happily married to his fourth wife, so marriage as an idea has never meant that much.

''For me, the word family means everything, that's the true connection. And I think it's better to come up with your own romantic ideas because that's what will give you wonderful memories.''

Meanwhile, Michael and Alicia recently moved in together, with the pair having been in a relationship for three years.

A source said recently: ''Michael and Alicia have moved in together officially after she had to spend so much time in the UK filming the new 'Tomb Raider' movie.

''He'd never properly lived with a girlfriend before but they are seriously loved up. They have a lot of places they call home but this is the only place that is officially both of theirs and they are thrilled.''

The couple are notoriously private but Alicia previously admitted she found it ''easy'' to fall in love with the Hollywood star.

She said: ''I think we've made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us. It was very easy to unite, but that's quite personal.''

However, Michael previously revealed all relationships are a ''risk''.

Asked if he is comfortable with risk, he said: ''Of course. In ['Assassin's Creed'] there is a scene where my character takes a so-called 'leap of faith' and jumps down 38m.

''And I have done that [metaphorically] in many respects. Going into certain relationships or jumping from a cliff into water is a leap of faith. Or in work when we are going for something that seems daunting.''