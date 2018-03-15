Alicia Vikander has ambitions to become a director.

The Academy Award-winning actress is currently one of the most sought-after performers in Hollywood, but Alicia has admitted that, in the long term, she hopes to eventually move behind the camera.

Asked whether she has any career goals she's yet to accomplish, Alicia - who stars as Lara Croft in the new 'Tomb Raider' movie - explained to BuzzFeed: ''First of all, I hope that if I had a chat with myself in five years, I'd be surprised and doing something that I don't even know what it is at the moment.

''I do love making movies, and I look up to directors a lot. Maybe if I'm brave enough, I'll step into that chair at some point.''

By contrast, the 29-year-old actress previously revealed she actually wanted to become a florist during her younger years.

Alicia admitted to harbouring a number of professional ambitions during her youth, but said that, at one stage, she wanted to sell flowers for a living.

Asked what she wanted to do as a child, Alicia shared: ''My God, I wanted to be everything, from a florist to a dancer and an actress. I wanted to be a singer or a dancer, and it was not until ... it was actually a clip that was found of me on Swedish television not long ago that I don't have any memory of.

''But apparently in this interview at seven years old, I said that I wanted to be an actress. I actually had no clue I wanted to do that.''