'The Danish Girl' actress Alicia Vikander has finally been reunited with the Academy Award statue she received for her work in the 2016 film - after leaving it with a friend's daughter for safekeeping.
Alicia Vikander has finally been ''reunited'' with her Oscar.
The 29-year-old actress picked up the Best Supporting Actress accolade for her role in 'The Danish Girl' in 2016 but gave the statuette to a friend's daughter for safekeeping as it was too heavy to travel with.
However, now Alicia - who is married to Michael Fassbender - is more settled, she taken back the trophy so she can display it in her home.
She told OK! magazine: ''We're reunited now after a long-distance relationship!
''Because I was working so much, I envisioned it getting lost with all the travel and it's also really heavy - there's no way I could drag it around.
''So I thought it was a safer option to leave it with my friend's daughter, who I knew would be so careful and caring of him.
''She was always sending me updates, lots of FaceTime too, letting me know he was OK.''
However, Alicia is still unsure where she should put the statuette in her house.
She admitted: ''I still haven't decided where he's going to go. He's eye-catching, so you need the right spot.''
The 'Tomb Raider' actress is very private and prefers to stay off social media - plus she gets ''bored'' with having to maintain an account.
She said: ''I stay in touch with my friends and family so I fail to see the need [for social media]. I did have Facebook, which I used for a while, but my interest waned.
''And I did have Instagram but I didn't like the idea of posting pictures every day.
''There's a pressure there to post good ones and I lost interest. And I like keeping things to myself.''
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) appears to be just an ordinary 21-year-old girl living in East...
With a sweeping, picturesque setting and emotive performances, this dramatic epic will appeal to moviegoers...
It's been nine years since Matt Damon and Paul Greengrass collaborated on The Bourne Ultimatum,...
The Light Between Oceans comes as a new drama film and sees the themes of...
Jason Bourne comes as the fifth instalment in the revival of Bourne to our screens...
Jason Bourne is used to living in the shadows. Since uncovering the wrongdoings of operation...
Director Tom Hooper deploys the same style he used in The King's Speech for this...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
Einar Wegener is a Danish artist, apparently happily married to wife of the same occupation...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...
Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin are American and Russian government agents respectively - and an...